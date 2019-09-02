Davidson D A & Company Lifted Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $935,145; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Anheuser (BUD) Position by $1.78 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 50,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 28,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 562,649 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 20,781 shares as the company's stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 364,933 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78 million, up from 344,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.79 million shares traded or 15.18% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) by 122,115 shares to 11,395 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 209,143 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Roundview Cap, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,815 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Davenport And Company Lc holds 1.43% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 1.37 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 27,884 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.07% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Twin Tree LP has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, M Securities has 0.06% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Citigroup Incorporated has 770,396 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Myriad Asset Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beddow Cap Mngmt accumulated 76,640 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mngmt reported 5,957 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 11,024 shares to 16,592 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 22,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,273 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

