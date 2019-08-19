Davidson D A & Company Has Raised Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Price Rose; Intuit Com (INTU) Holder Clean Yield Group Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 12,407 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $273.84. About 786,124 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 11,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31 million, up from 69,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $208.28. About 5.09 million shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,317 shares to 28,705 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 251,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,686 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 7,182 shares. Tru Invest Advsr invested in 1.69% or 7,475 shares. 44,302 were reported by Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 23,994 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Lc accumulated 2,483 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 641 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 32,608 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 304 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,323 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 31,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Aldebaran Fin invested in 0.78% or 5,771 shares. Diversified reported 3,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 0.76% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.94% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested 0.41% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alpha Windward, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,195 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,981 shares. 22,717 are owned by Epoch Investment Prtn Inc. Coastline Com owns 3,176 shares. Private Ocean Ltd reported 108 shares stake. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi accumulated 31,921 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management reported 603,604 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 84,164 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 10,277 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 49,905 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability accumulated 0.24% or 13,326 shares. Inv House Llc holds 139,392 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 4,981 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).