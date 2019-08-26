Davidson D A & Company Increased Facebook (FB) Holding By $1.95 Million; IMCD NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (IMDZF) SI Decreased By 1.32%

Davidson D A & Company increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 17.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 11,961 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 81,232 shares with $13.30M value, up from 69,271 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $513.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 4.14M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this position’; 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Breaking (Facebook) up is hard to do, says Simon Dumenco; 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…; 01/05/2018 – Facebook hasn’t done enough to protect user data, says co-founder Chris Hughes; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Sorry: Facebook was never `free’; 30/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview with @KaraSwisher at #CodeCon: “Fundamentally, [Facebook is] having a really hard time changing the DNA of their company. And the DNA of their company is all about having people compete with each other online for attention; 05/03/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Nunberg says will not comply with Russia probe subpoena

IMCD NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) had a decrease of 1.32% in short interest. IMDZF’s SI was 7,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.32% from 7,600 shares previously. It closed at $68.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 16.81% above currents $180.02 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 18. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 22,656 shares to 304,527 valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEI) stake by 4,375 shares and now owns 37,575 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

IMCD N.V. sells, markets, and distributes specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical and food ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. The firm offers detergent surfactants, builders, rheology modifiers, solubilizers, and functional additives; excipients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, specialty solvents, process chemicals, and intermediates for formulation and chemical synthesis; and personal care products, such as color cosmetics, dental products, deodorants, fragrances, hair and skin care chemicals, and toiletries. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides additives, fillers, pigments, resins, and specialty solvents to the coatings, paints, construction, adhesives, and inks industries; food ingredients and flavors, and nutrition products; automotive, fuel and refinery, and industrial lubricant additives; and synthesis products, including additives, catalysts, intermediates, monomers, processing aids, reactive diluents, solvents, and surface active agents.