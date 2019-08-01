Davidson D A & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $653,100 as Stock Price Rose; Illumina (ILMN) Market Valuation Declined While Lumina Fund Management Has Boosted by $465,000 Its Position

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 40,441 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 46,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 4.77 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN)

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $300.78. About 880,280 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.95 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.19 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Van Haren Julie sold $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 15,798 shares. Shares for $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider XIE BING sold $922,762. On Thursday, January 31 Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 9,270 shares. The insider Barker Ellen sold $145,203.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 8,653 shares to 481,845 shares, valued at $46.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 34,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

