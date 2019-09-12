Davidson D A & Company Has Lifted Its Carnival (CCL) Stake by $1.26 Million; Hilton Capital Management Has Raised Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) by $344,784 as Stock Price Rose

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 124.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 27,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 49,484 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, up from 21,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 3.11 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 298,810 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.78 million, up from 293,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 716,170 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 84,251 shares to 106,818 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,220 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Va Qual Muni Income Fund (NPV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,476 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 149,366 shares. Bluecrest Capital accumulated 3,656 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 220,298 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 2.08% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 165,839 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 2.22 million shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs LP invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Amp Cap Invsts reported 152,786 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 9,782 are owned by Advisory Service Net Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 1.01 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Kames Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Ks stated it has 171,103 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 4.31 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Advisors has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 5.16M shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 1,154 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 888 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd holds 13,088 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 71,158 shares. Moreover, Srb has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 9,242 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.40 million shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Com owns 24 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 76,031 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 92,391 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 0% or 106 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,136 shares to 29,570 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 7,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,846 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

