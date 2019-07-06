Davidson D A & Company Has Boosted Its Position in Ppg Inds (PPG) as Share Price Rose; Guggenheim Capital Lifted Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO) by $2.00 Million as Shares Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 124,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 632,476 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 507,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 5.95M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 3,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,951 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, up from 73,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 546,281 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Com reported 13,321 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest reported 13,256 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 291,688 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moody State Bank Tru Division owns 2,873 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Zeke Advsr Limited Com reported 0.15% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Fjarde Ap reported 156,085 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.08% or 524,763 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 24,123 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial N A has 1.38% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 158,710 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 848,639 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 159,233 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 8,734 shares to 154,932 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 7,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,516 shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 28,727 shares to 64,965 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,230 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Group Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1,825 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank Tru reported 0.2% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Becker Cap has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Panagora Asset reported 0.01% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 178,511 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 2,600 shares. M Securities owns 31,005 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited reported 769,212 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 2.17 million shares. 2,554 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Co. Meeder Asset accumulated 0.02% or 2,257 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 4.12M shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Verity Verity Limited Com accumulated 38,656 shares.

