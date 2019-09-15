Davidson D A & Company Lowered Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $1.24 Million; Gerdau S A Spon Adr Rep Pfd (GGB) Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Trimmed Its Stake by $456,186

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 6,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 16,886 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 23,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Gerdau S A Spon Adr Rep Pfd (GGB) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 152,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Gerdau S A Spon Adr Rep Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 5.90M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A New (NYSE:SSP) by 40,731 shares to 57,419 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blucora Inc Com (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 26,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. GGB’s profit will be $162.57 million for 8.18 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Gerdau S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,288 shares to 596,406 shares, valued at $48.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 13,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).