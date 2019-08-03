Davidson D A & Company Has Decreased Stake in Cme Group (CME) as Share Price Rose; First Republic Investment Management Upped Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) Holding by $2.54 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 67.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 110,506 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 273,638 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 163,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 196,010 shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 25,799 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 28,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4,820 activity. The insider BIRZER H KEVIN bought 100 shares worth $2,379.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,687 shares to 10,814 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 44,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,523 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 445 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). 250 are owned by Bessemer. Peninsula Asset Management Inc owns 29,586 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na has 0.05% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Fbl Investment Service Inc Ia owns 286,477 shares. 94,387 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 55,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 34,937 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 13,406 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc reported 15,147 shares. Cohen Steers holds 53,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & has 0.06% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Linscomb And Williams has 0.18% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 93,471 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 18,038 shares to 459,548 shares, valued at $58.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).