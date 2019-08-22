Davidson D A & Company Has Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake By $701,064; Ferro (FOE) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Davidson D A & Company increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 8.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 2,996 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 38,716 shares with $9.09 million value, up from 35,720 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $69.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $255.9. About 357,297 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Ferro Corp (FOE) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 104 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 70 trimmed and sold stock positions in Ferro Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 83.51 million shares, up from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ferro Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 53 Increased: 56 New Position: 48.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 5,753 shares to 64,293 valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 21,478 shares and now owns 195,287 shares. Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kj Harrison Prns holds 13,800 shares. D L Carlson Group has invested 1.53% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited accumulated 8,920 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 2.81 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 48,741 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,591 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 35,931 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,190 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 4,500 shares. 7,839 are held by Moody National Bank & Trust Division. Bp Public Limited holds 62,000 shares. Beese Fulmer reported 34,040 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.10% above currents $255.9 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 49,968 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $870.82 million. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. It has a 17.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.