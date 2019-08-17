Davidson D A & Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $465,766 as Market Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Boosted by Waters Parkerson & Company

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 266 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,412 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, up from 16,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 10,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 458,522 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, up from 448,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case

