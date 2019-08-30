Davidson D A & Company Decreased Its Realty Income (O) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Encana (ECA) Position Has Raised by Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 4,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 127,438 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, down from 132,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 258,073 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.395. About 14.31 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 10,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,544 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 266 shares to 16,412 shares, valued at $28.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 27,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

