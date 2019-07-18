Davidson D A & Company Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; County Bancorp (ICBK) Sellers Increased By 59.62% Their Shorts

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) had an increase of 59.62% in short interest. ICBK’s SI was 58,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 59.62% from 36,900 shares previously. With 14,000 avg volume, 4 days are for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)’s short sellers to cover ICBK’s short positions. The SI to County Bancorp Inc’s float is 1.16%. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 5,567 shares traded. County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has declined 36.21% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICBK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ County Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBNC); 06/05/2018 – DJ Orange County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCBI); 30/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Subordinated Debt Offering; 14/05/2018 – South County Bank Changes Charter and Name to CalWest Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICBK); 18/04/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – County Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 28/03/2018 – Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend

Davidson D A & Company decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 10.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,317 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 28,705 shares with $3.64M value, down from 32,022 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $104.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 1.27M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ONLY GRADE; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with Herceptin® in HER2 1+/2+ Breast Cancer Patients; 23/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – ON APRIL 13, LILLY HAD DELIVERED PRELIMINARY INDICATION OF INTEREST REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CO FOR $55/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug it’s working with Incyte on; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lilly’s (LLY) AWARD-11 trial studying higher investigational doses of Trulicity demonstrated superiority in A1C reduction in people with type 2 diabetes – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Announces NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 3 Data for Emgality in Episodic Cluster Headache – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $129.01 million activity. $24.22M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, February 22. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.31 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler stated it has 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Alexandria Ltd Liability holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 49,748 shares. 701,321 were reported by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 0.18% or 9,995 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Blue Cap stated it has 11,518 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jefferies Group Limited Co owns 9,298 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 3,870 are owned by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny. Bath Savings Tru accumulated 18,999 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 364,676 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc owns 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 15,102 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 1,908 shares. 4,240 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life.

Davidson D A & Company increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 3,089 shares to 32,443 valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 51,905 shares and now owns 171,546 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $116.83 million. The firm offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It has a 8.7 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis.

More notable recent County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “County Bancorp (ICBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.7 Million for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roe, Eisen join County Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICBK) Board of Directors Nasdaq:ICBK – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate County Bancorp (ICBK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “COUNTY BANCORP, INC. to host earnings conference call on July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.