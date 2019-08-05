Davidson D A & Company Stake in Sysco (SYY) Has Trimmed by $799,936; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Has Lifted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 12,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 73,502 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 86,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 2.64M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 207.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96 million for 16.10 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,946 shares to 134,648 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 365,000 shares to 760,000 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).