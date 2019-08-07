Davidson D A & Company Has Cut Its Position in Metlife (MET) as Stock Price Rose; Clearbridge Investments Decreased Its Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $8.81 Million as Stock Value Rose

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 91,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 103,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 5.49 million shares traded or 19.53% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Names Randy Clerihue Chief Communications Officer; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 111,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.10 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 1.78M shares traded or 27.27% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen up 2% premarket on Q2 beat; raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 22.34 million shares to 34.20M shares, valued at $247.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 9,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 873 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 164,734 shares. American invested 0.47% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,572 shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Llc reported 5,407 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Markston International Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 92,839 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.18% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability owns 7,453 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.37% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 16.24 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 40,248 shares. 53,386 are owned by Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.51M shares. F&V Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).