Davidson D A & Company Cut Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $417,942; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Upped Its Holding by $467,725

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 28,705 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 32,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – PLANS TO COLLABORATE ACROSS 4 INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING OF TYPE 2 DIABETES & RELATED COMPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M; 20/04/2018 – Lilly to Present Phase 3 Data at AAN 2018 Reinforcing Commitment to New, Innovative Therapies in Migraine; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/04/2018 – FDA panel votes against approving higher dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.35M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Retail Bank stated it has 3,693 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Park National Corp Oh stated it has 56,098 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management owns 4,822 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First American Bank & Trust reported 65,617 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 7,048 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blue Fincl Cap holds 11,518 shares. Glynn Cap Ltd Liability holds 13,490 shares. Ftb has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 29,292 were accumulated by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.26% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 2,908 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,732 shares to 397,220 shares, valued at $58.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.