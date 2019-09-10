Davidson D A & Company Has Decreased Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $2.17 Million; Cal (CALM) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management Llc

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 21,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 195,287 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 216,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 34,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 382,319 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.06 million, up from 347,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 387,953 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Production Has Moderated, Laying Hen Flock Size Has Moved Up Modestly; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exantas Capital Corp by 52,885 shares to 399,739 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 250,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De holds 111,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 11,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.32% or 18,208 shares. Qvt Fincl Lp reported 53,613 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 5,392 shares. Laurion Cap LP holds 0.01% or 13,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Com, California-based fund reported 80 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Swiss Bank reported 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0% or 22,045 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 23,104 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies reported 8,200 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Argi Services Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 9,815 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has 3.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 406,363 shares. Reik & Commerce Ltd Company holds 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 15,336 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West has 26,840 shares. Pinnacle Advisory holds 0.04% or 4,804 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Lc owns 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 201,481 shares. Lederer & Assocs Inv Counsel Ca reported 20,445 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 9,158 shares stake. Wms Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 1.34% or 51,742 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,581 shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). B Riley Wealth invested in 0.32% or 17,860 shares. Brave Asset holds 6,523 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership owns 26,332 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Thomas Story Son Ltd holds 86,013 shares or 4.7% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,744 shares to 16,555 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 5,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).