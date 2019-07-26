Davidson D A & Company Raised Position in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $1.57 Million; Bce (BCE) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Position by $333,124

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 34,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,330 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 91,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 4.06 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 7,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,110 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 59,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 476,815 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,134 shares to 82,614 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,802 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 53,668 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Conning has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 18,356 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 2,346 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 25,289 shares. Quantitative Management Lc accumulated 0.14% or 54,100 shares. 5,275 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co owns 2,850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 19,004 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hudson Bay Mgmt LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Webster Fincl Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 762 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $611.84 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.