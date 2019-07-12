Davidson D A & Company Continues to Hold Position in Anadarko Pete (APC); As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Declined, Highline Capital Management Boosted by $37.10 Million Its Position

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 250.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 311,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.97 million, up from 124,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $154.24. About 1.15M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 34,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,330 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 91,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 6.53 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,171 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Adirondack Com has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Security has 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2,440 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 15,325 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc reported 5,346 shares. 1.01M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.03% or 1.04 million shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Co holds 14,825 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd has 0.09% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 7,833 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 167,033 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 8,358 shares to 9,936 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,631 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 67,165 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peddock Ltd Liability Com reported 54 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,988 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,019 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trellus Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.57% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,500 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 159,905 are held by Balyasny Asset Management. L S Advisors Inc holds 0.21% or 13,393 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 36,517 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.05% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Invesco reported 1.03M shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding, France-based fund reported 92,861 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $24.19 million activity. Shares for $9.43M were sold by Mahatme Sandesh on Thursday, February 7. 15,000 shares valued at $2.10 million were sold by Cumbo Alexander on Friday, February 1.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 734,807 shares to 774,876 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 663,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).