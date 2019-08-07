Davidson D A & Company Increased Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding; As Pentair Plc (PNR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Increased Holding

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 102,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 4.25M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.21 million, up from 4.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 1.35M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY EPS $1.75-EPS $1.80; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 09/05/2018 – TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 22,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 633,986 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.10M, up from 611,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 3.47M shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 882,009 shares to 9.50 million shares, valued at $770.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueknight Energy Partners L (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,013 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). D E Shaw & Co holds 0.06% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 733,610 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Assetmark invested in 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 57,279 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 151,798 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 13.46 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.08% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 893 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 59,379 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22,656 shares to 304,527 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 12,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,502 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 16,275 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Com Incorporated invested 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ipswich Inv Management holds 32,960 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.55% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 295,266 shares. 3,193 were reported by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd. 157,302 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hartford Mgmt owns 17,900 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Fosun Intl Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 2.05 million shares. Somerset Trust accumulated 24,953 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.37% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).