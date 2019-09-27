Davidson D A & Company Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) Has Cut by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Kohls Com (KSS) Shares Declined, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Raised Its Position by $644,981

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 34,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 80,398 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 115,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 3.27 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INITIATES SECTION 232 INVESTIGATION INTO IMPORTS OF CARS, SUVS, LIGHTS TRUCKS AND VANS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 28/03/2018 – GM Regains Perch as Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Amid Tesla Slide; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: PROPOSED GM LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT MAY MEAN $1.14B PAYOUT; 10/05/2018 – S.KOREA FIN MIN SAYS GM, KDB TO SIGN BINDING DEAL ON MAY 11; 05/04/2018 – KIWI PROPERTY NAMES LINDA TRAINER AS GM FOR RETAIL PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler overtakes General Motors in profits; 14/05/2018 – TIANSHENG PHARMA DEPUTY GM IN POLICE CUSTODY ON VIOLATIONS

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Kohls Corp Com (KSS) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 13,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 120,047 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, up from 106,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Kohls Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.22M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 203,030 shares to 108,368 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 401,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,427 shares, and cut its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com (NASDAQ:FULT).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.93 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 48,219 shares to 176,461 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 3,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.