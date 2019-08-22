Davidson D A & Company Increases Stake in Apache (APA); As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, American Assets Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $378,000

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 11,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 90,518 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 78,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 1.05M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 346,082 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 93 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Cadence Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,461 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co owns 2.32M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Colony Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Shine Invest Advisory Service has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Macquarie Limited has 8,324 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 235,285 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Company has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 13,850 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131. On Friday, May 24 Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 3,500 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22,656 shares to 304,527 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,230 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).