Davidson D A & Company Increases Holding in Smith A O (AOS); As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Market Valuation Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised Its Stake by $1.75 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 253,482 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 803.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 55,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 62,783 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, up from 6,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 366,982 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 21,416 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 1,935 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 182,537 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 47,153 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 92,774 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 10,121 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.72% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.47% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,100 shares. Nomura Holdings invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Co holds 56,150 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Point72 Asset Lp has 1.03 million shares. 6,915 were accumulated by Trust Advsrs.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 114,347 shares to 233,975 shares, valued at $38.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,930 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).