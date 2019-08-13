Davidson D A & Company Holds Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $491,893

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 196,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 8,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 69,185 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 61,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 2.63M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Communications Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 425,349 shares. Bristol John W & Incorporated Ny reported 2.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Catalyst Advsrs Llc has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Independent Investors Inc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lesa Sroufe Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 348,773 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valmark Advisers, Ohio-based fund reported 7,051 shares. Harvey Inc owns 8,500 shares. Bath Savings invested in 0.24% or 20,726 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 382,757 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 102,165 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. M&R Management invested in 14,639 shares. Bailard stated it has 382,626 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,295 shares to 76,293 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 101 shares, valued at $30.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 12,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,152 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Group holds 0.7% or 9,658 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,896 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Company has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 1.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 126,787 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 18,522 shares stake. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roundview Ltd Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,026 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ledyard Comml Bank accumulated 1,171 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James Associate accumulated 1.59M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Personal Capital Advsr holds 0.5% or 179,716 shares. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 477,959 shares. 68,306 were reported by Braun Stacey Assocs.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Before the Market Slumps – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.