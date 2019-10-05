Davidson D A & Company Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Eam Investors Lowered Its Holding by $403,305

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 9,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 99,772 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 109,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc. (CTRE) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 17,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 54,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, down from 72,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 479,860 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE)

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 54,741 shares to 409,844 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 21,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb has 10,705 shares. Cypress Gru holds 0.3% or 26,379 shares in its portfolio. Century holds 0.2% or 3.60M shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd Llc invested in 40,350 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 38,663 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wellington Management Group Llp invested in 0.01% or 622,554 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 707,104 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Qv has invested 0.64% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 116,825 shares. Barry Ltd Liability holds 2.49% or 127,481 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% or 23,795 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 176,846 shares. Altrinsic Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 472,032 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 4.18M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $32.96 million for 16.88 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clarus Corp New by 81,683 shares to 157,227 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Airgain Inc. by 65,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).