Davidson D A & Company Boosted Holding in United Technologies (UTX); As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Value Rose, Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Holding

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 18,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 459,548 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.57M, up from 441,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 30,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.16 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 8.09 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 16,440 shares. Stearns Fincl Services stated it has 0.5% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 9.20 million are held by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation. Wms, Maryland-based fund reported 28,003 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,030 shares. 118,730 are held by Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank stated it has 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd, Singapore-based fund reported 92,000 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 0.48% stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 115,200 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp owns 9,902 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 287,114 shares. Northeast Management reported 113,607 shares stake. 1,693 are held by Amica Retiree Med.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19,538 shares to 36,935 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 8,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,936 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.