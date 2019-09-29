Davidson D A & Company Has Decreased By $18.87 Million Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position; Andersons (ANDE) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Davidson D A & Company decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 32.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 114,347 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 233,975 shares with $38.68M value, down from 348,322 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $69.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION

Andersons Inc (ANDE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 65 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 53 sold and decreased holdings in Andersons Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 24.34 million shares, up from 24.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Andersons Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 34 Increased: 48 New Position: 17.

The Andersons, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, railcar leasing, turf and cob products, and retailing businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $739.04 million. It operates through five divisions: Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient, and Retail. It has a 18.6 P/E ratio. The Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 2.85% of its portfolio in The Andersons, Inc. for 366,141 shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 105,500 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 1.16% invested in the company for 107,492 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 0.97% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 991,637 shares.

The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 275,059 shares traded or 27.72% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.96% above currents $160.43 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky-based Argi Inv Services Llc has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wesbanco State Bank invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Co Of Oklahoma has 4,394 shares. Phocas Fincl reported 700 shares. Fairfield Bush And Com holds 0.07% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. 191,277 are owned by Korea Corp. Wagner Bowman reported 4,822 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Hartford Fin Management has invested 0.95% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,730 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 5,171 were reported by Middleton Ma. Boston Limited Liability Company holds 16,310 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co owns 179,167 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Harvey Invest Communications Ltd Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,869 shares. Optimum Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 500 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.