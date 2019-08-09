Davidson D A & Company Position in Enbridge (ENB) Has Increased by $782,986; Altria Group (MO) Holder Financial Architects Has Lifted Its Position by $844,284

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 23,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 189,740 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 166,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 78,622 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 78.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 14,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 33,596 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 18,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 218,046 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD) by 4,107 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $192,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,862 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap invested in 8,199 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 52,895 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Services invested in 0.03% or 4,099 shares. Aldebaran reported 4,106 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) accumulated 46,738 shares or 0.16% of the stock. King Wealth owns 11,380 shares. 121,509 were reported by Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Main Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 1,877 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 71,759 shares. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,263 shares. Fernwood Inv Lc stated it has 2.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 44,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 5,682 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Natl Bank Department has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Guardian Cap Advsr Lp invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 28,727 shares to 64,965 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,080 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).