Davidson D A & Company Continues to Hold Position in Ppg Inds (PPG); Advent International Lifted Its Stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by $4.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 2.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 3,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,951 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, up from 73,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 304,462 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4,676 shares to 127,438 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,757 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.12% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Horizon Invests Llc reported 2,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp owns 1,980 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.51% or 750,380 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 5,836 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,726 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt reported 69,481 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 605,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Limited Co has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Fragasso Group has 0.2% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 8,371 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bb&T Securities Limited Company holds 0.1% or 93,861 shares.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,468 are held by Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept. 17,324 were accumulated by Harbour Mgmt Limited Company. Iberiabank has 0.56% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beese Fulmer Investment Management holds 5,691 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 33,468 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter owns 67,261 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 594,098 shares. City Trust Fl holds 1.17% or 21,557 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.60 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 9,947 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,459 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Old Fincl Bank In has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Vision Management has 0.93% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).