David R Rahn & Associates Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $1.29 Million; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $11.44’s average target is 59.11% above currents $7.19 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 16 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Friday, September 6. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $700 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. See Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) latest ratings:

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 20.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 681 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The David R Rahn & Associates Inc holds 2,661 shares with $5.04M value, down from 3,342 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $883.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:

The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 14.02M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BLN TO $19.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.21 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Teva Pharmaceuticals Dropped 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teva Announces United States Department of Commerce Appointment of Brendan Oâ€™Grady to Investment Advisory Council – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva: Generidiculous 2.0 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Opioid Producer Just Said Yes to Cannabis – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2311.67’s average target is 29.48% above currents $1785.3 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMZN Bears May Want to Buckle Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Elon And Jeff: The Best Of Enemies; India Advances National Logistics Policy – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

