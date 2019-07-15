David R Rahn & Associates Boosted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $510,510; Stock Value Rose; Davis-Rea LTD Lowered Its Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) by $1.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $289.11. About 535,671 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 198,464 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 15/03/2018 – China’s Southern Power buys stake in Chile’s Transelec; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – Kyle Schmidt, CFP® Joins BIP Wealth; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $231.72M for 13.09 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.