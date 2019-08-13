David R Rahn & Associates Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Security Capital Research & Management Has Lifted Prologis (PLD) Stake by $2.19 Million

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 456,007 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 56,387 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Barclays Pcl holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.54 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Eii holds 3.32% or 83,830 shares. Shelton Mngmt invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). M&T Bancshares owns 66,053 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 0.09% stake. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 1,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 155,769 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Company holds 72,027 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Renaissance Group Lc holds 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 2,862 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation owns 83,472 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity reported 1.16 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Phocas Finance holds 35,596 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 41 shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 93,450 shares to 959,985 shares, valued at $50.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 36,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

