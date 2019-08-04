David R Rahn & Associates Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Renaissance Group Has Raised Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $4.25 Million; Market Valuation Rose

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 14,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 79,766 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94 million, up from 65,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 836,256 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin beats profit estimate, raises 2018 forecast; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,181 shares to 138,016 shares, valued at $26.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,300 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).