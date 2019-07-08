David R Rahn & Associates Boosted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Rose; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined While Bourgeon Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.28 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $209.46. About 88,852 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 2,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1936.59. About 622,680 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap Management owns 773 shares. 36,450 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp. Tybourne (Hk) Ltd holds 12.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 177,353 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 3.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fcg Advsrs holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 755 shares. Royal London Asset Management owns 238,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Finance Consulate has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 8,565 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Somerset Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Bbr Prtn Limited Company has invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Capital Management La has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 210 shares. Liberty Mgmt holds 3,635 shares. Holderness Invs has 4.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,473 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited reported 505 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc has 3,150 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.07% or 103,201 shares. Hanseatic Management Incorporated holds 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 341 shares. 8 were accumulated by Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,875 shares. North Star Mgmt invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Chicago Equity, Illinois-based fund reported 11,130 shares. 143,506 were reported by Scout Investments. M&T Natl Bank, New York-based fund reported 20,262 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Financial Counselors Incorporated reported 7,321 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 3,052 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 543 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.02% or 10,334 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $19.60 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $1.68M was made by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 40,000 shares. 30,000 shares were sold by ZUK NIR, worth $6.53M.

