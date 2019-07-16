David R Rahn & Associates Upped By $527,688 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Haymaker Acquisition – Class A (HYAC) Shorts Raised By 30.56%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:HYAC) had an increase of 30.56% in short interest. HYAC’s SI was 58,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.56% from 44,500 shares previously. It closed at $11.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 20.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. David R Rahn & Associates Inc acquired 2,792 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The David R Rahn & Associates Inc holds 16,482 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 13,690 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $225 target. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness given on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, January 30. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $185 target. Needham upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Needham has “Strong Buy” rating and $225 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,908 are held by Bath Savings Co. West Coast Ltd Co has 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm Limited owns 791,819 shares. Orleans Management La owns 22,553 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh owns 58,041 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Money Management accumulated 5,212 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 41,422 shares. Scott & Selber Incorporated invested 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guyasuta Investment Advisors owns 21,600 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Css Lc Il reported 11,900 shares. Barton Inv invested in 5,440 shares. Blue Edge Cap Lc stated it has 16,451 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 793,794 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc invested 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. 1,521 shares valued at $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.