David R Rahn & Associates Boosted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $510,510 as Stock Price Rose; Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Value Rose While Cognios Capital Has Lifted by $799,983 Its Holding

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $296.55. About 657,768 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 29,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,588 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 71,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 2.57 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,063 shares to 9,420 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,646 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Conagra Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAG) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore ISI picks food and restaurant favorites – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher teams up with NX Prenatal to develop new fetal health tests – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 19, 2019.