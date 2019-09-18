David R Rahn & Associates Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased by $1.29 Million; Cognios Capital Lifted Its Position in Quest Diagnostic (DGX) by $3.43 Million

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 681 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 3,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostic Inc (DGX) by 925.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 33,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 37,582 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 3,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106.25. About 782,885 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics and hc1 Collaborate to Optimize Enterprise-wide Laboratory Testing for Health Systems – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

