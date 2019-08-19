David R Rahn & Associates Lifted By $1.57 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Cintas (CTAS) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Cintas Corp (CTAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 248 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 197 reduced and sold stock positions in Cintas Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 68.09 million shares, down from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cintas Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 167 Increased: 177 New Position: 71.

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 35.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. David R Rahn & Associates Inc acquired 882 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The David R Rahn & Associates Inc holds 3,342 shares with $5.95M value, up from 2,460 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 232,304 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Incorporated invested in 0.47% or 345 shares. The New York-based Claar Limited Co has invested 4.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Mgmt Inc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,340 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 3,452 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx owns 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,758 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa, Washington-based fund reported 1,494 shares. Rothschild Corp Il holds 2,062 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,582 are held by Lincoln Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Davenport Ltd Liability Com stated it has 40,738 shares. 10 invested in 162 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Concorde Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,219 shares. Telemark Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11.25% or 50,000 shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33M for 30.89 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $27.10 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 33.09 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

The stock increased 1.68% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 491,867 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 7.64% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation for 82,670 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 142,996 shares or 5.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Group Llc has 4.41% invested in the company for 43,761 shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.51% in the stock. Reik & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 62,438 shares.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Corp (CTAS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.