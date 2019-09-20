David R Rahn & Associates Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased by $1.29 Million; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Upped Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $1.24 Million as Stock Declined

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 11,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 31,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $111.7. About 743,605 shares traded or 78.98% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 681 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 3,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $31.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.26. About 3.29M shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 21,109 shares to 20,895 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,901 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,884 are held by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Gamco Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Maverick Capital, Texas-based fund reported 51,560 shares. 118,030 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prns Management Limited Partnership. The New York-based Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 1.95% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Yakira Cap Management owns 92,900 shares. 10,953 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 81,295 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 6,631 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gam Ag invested in 21,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 200 were accumulated by Monetary Inc. 22,197 are owned by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Factory Mutual Insurance Co reported 155,550 shares. Vista Capital Partners holds 804 shares. 2,740 were reported by Cipher Cap Limited Partnership. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv accumulated 600 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Samlyn Lc holds 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 24,950 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 519,647 shares. Company Of Vermont has 14,640 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 683 shares in its portfolio. Ims Mgmt stated it has 1,311 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,737 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Envestnet Asset invested in 107,399 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cutter And Company Brokerage holds 1,280 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt stated it has 860 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.30 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.