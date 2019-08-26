David R Rahn & Associates Has Increased Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $832,195; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 2.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 416,637 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: BHP Group (BBL) – Zacks.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP Billiton: Australian Commodity Company With A Secure 5.5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BHP Billiton plc goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 432,215 shares to 267,785 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

