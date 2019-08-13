David R Rahn & Associates Has Lifted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined; Avalon Global Asset Management Position in Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Upped by $2.53 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 2,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern National Bank & Trust reported 16,105 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of The West owns 11,013 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 64,636 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Architects invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 3,351 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Security Bancorp Of So Dak accumulated 233 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Bartlett Ltd has 536 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.2% or 1,428 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Pcl reported 2.28 million shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. First Long Island Invsts Limited Company invested 3.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spectrum Mngmt owns 1,997 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc has 360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,637 are held by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Menora Mivtachim Ltd stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il accumulated 12,400 shares. The California-based Cap Guardian Tru has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.27% or 5.40M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.26% or 41,035 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Llc accumulated 0.02% or 13,272 shares. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership accumulated 12.33M shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 683,409 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Ipg Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 40,910 shares. 6,543 are held by Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc. Violich Mgmt owns 3.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 223,975 shares. Atria Invests Llc reported 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 25,064 are owned by Arrow. Provise Management Group Incorporated Ltd Company owns 95,727 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,500 shares to 84,620 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,800 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).