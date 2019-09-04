David R Rahn & Associates Increases Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); As Uniqure Nv (QURE) Stock Price Rose, 683 Capital Management Lowered Its Position

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $283.53. About 1.59M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 630,687 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.92 million shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $46.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 146,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Irsa Propiedades Comerciales.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

