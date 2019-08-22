David R Rahn & Associates Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Increased by $832,195 as Stock Value Declined; As Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Market Value Declined, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Upped by $1.94 Million Its Stake

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 121.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 65,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 433,298 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag reported 0.23% stake. Baxter Bros holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,753 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd holds 0.55% or 100,837 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.95% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.67M shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc accumulated 3,519 shares. Nomura Holdings Inc reported 381,220 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 2.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Estabrook Cap Management has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 268,006 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 70,913 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Family Firm Inc holds 3,742 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Amg Trust Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 7,954 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A accumulated 110,477 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 1.67% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,699 were accumulated by Dupont Cap. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.07% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) or 691,003 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Company has 10,670 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 994,647 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Metropolitan Life Co Ny, New York-based fund reported 18,091 shares. Cap Research has 0.01% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Manufacturers Life The owns 82,017 shares. 18,006 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 3,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 16,000 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0.05% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 59,200 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $178.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 754,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,145 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).