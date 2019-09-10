David Neumann Insider Buying for 1,000 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI); Shorts at SINTANA ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES (ZDEXF) Raised By 6010.53%

SINTANA ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZDEXF) had an increase of 6010.53% in short interest. ZDEXF’s SI was 116,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6010.53% from 1,900 shares previously. With 82,200 avg volume, 1 days are for SINTANA ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ZDEXF)’s short sellers to cover ZDEXF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.67% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.092. About 203,266 shares traded or 284.62% up from the average. Sintana Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDEXF) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is PC-Tel (PCTI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Pctel (PCTI) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has PC-Tel (PCTI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Brings Networking Pro Series Platforms for Wi-Fi 6 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat (VSAT) Upgrades NATO’s UHF SATCOM Control Station – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $29,476 activity. On Friday, June 7 Neumann David A bought $4,658 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) or 1,000 shares. $4,628 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was bought by McGowan Kevin J on Friday, June 14. $4,650 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was bought by Bacastow Shelley J on Wednesday, June 12.

Among 3 analysts covering PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PC-Tel has $6.5000 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.33’s average target is -8.79% below currents $6.94 stock price. PC-Tel had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co upgraded PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) on Friday, August 9 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, August 9. Lake Street upgraded PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) rating on Friday, August 9. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $600 target.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $128.31 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Solutions segment creates and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pc Tel Inc and corporation’s insider David Neumann invested in 1,000 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company based on the average $7.0 for a share. These insider shares are worth $7,000 US Dollars. David Neumann right now owns 1.27% of the company’s market capitalization with ownership of 234,759 shares.

The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 310,976 shares traded or 150.01% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Rev $23.3M; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Reports Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – PC-Tel Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PCTEL, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 488,925 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.02% or 333,900 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corp reported 26,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.48M shares. 152,737 are held by Northern. 1492 Management Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 37,022 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 69,835 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America De reported 5,244 shares stake. 19,342 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd has invested 0.01% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 88,141 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 524,720 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 155.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. PCTI’s profit will be $924,388 for 34.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by PCTEL, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Sintana Energy Inc. engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company has market cap of $11.58 million. It holds primary private participation interests of 100% conventional and 30% unconventional interests in the Valle Medio Magdalena 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin; and 15% carried – conventional and unconventional interest in the VMM-4 block covering 154,909 acres located on the eastern edge of the Middle Magdalena Basin. It currently has negative earnings.