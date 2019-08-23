David Kanen just Acquired 15,690 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS), be careful if you are short!; Eog Resources (EOG) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Sentiment for Eog Resources Inc (EOG)

Eog Resources Inc (EOG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 392 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 326 trimmed and sold positions in Eog Resources Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 486.39 million shares, down from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eog Resources Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 274 Increased: 294 New Position: 98.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online well-known provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. The company has market cap of $45.11 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Base USAP and AutoMD. It currently has negative earnings. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual clients through its network of E-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

The director of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc, David Kanen has made a surprising purchase in the company that is worth $19,843 U.S Dollars. As stated in the SEC electronic form filed on 23-08-2019, David acquired 15,690 shares at an average price-per-share of $1.3. David now has rights to 4.62 million shares accounting for 13.00% of the Company’s market cap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 8.94 million shares or 3.21% less from 9.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) for 3,527 shares. Cannell Capital Limited accumulated 1.18 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 0% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) or 1.18M shares. S Muoio Llc has invested 0.05% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). Geode Management Ltd owns 0% invested in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) for 108,294 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 0% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0% invested in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) for 612,336 shares. Perkins Mngmt holds 0.01% or 14,500 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,538 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) for 40,100 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 0% invested in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) for 16,123 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 259,228 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 24,500 shares. Perritt Capital Management stated it has 0.11% in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $209,527 activity. On Friday, June 14 the insider Khazani Sol bought $116,424. $29,547 worth of stock was bought by PHELPS BARRY on Friday, June 14. $5,860 worth of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was bought by Gomez Alfredo. Gomes Sanjiv bought $27,328 worth of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) on Tuesday, June 4. GREYSON JAY KEITH also bought $17,820 worth of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares. The insider Nia Mehran bought 10,200 shares worth $12,548.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $40.74 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 20.7% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. for 547,380 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc owns 23,300 shares or 5.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. has 4.54% invested in the company for 281,600 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 4.1% in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 788,863 shares.