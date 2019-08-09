David Handler, director of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) Just Paid for Shares; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Paylocity Holding (PCTY)

Among 2 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) latest ratings:

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $427,111 activity. $212,171 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares were bought by Snowden Jay A. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $214,940 was bought by Fair William J.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.02M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 27/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING GETS MISSISSIPPI GAMING COMMISSION & PENNSYLVANIA STATE HORSE RACING COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT DEAL; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Rev $816.1M

The insider, and Penn National Gaming Inc’s director, David Handler, picked up 30,000 company shares on August 9, 2019, that are worth approx. $530,400 (at $17.7 per share). David Handler owns 0.14% of the -company’s market cap or 169,870 shares. Dated August 9, 2019 the transaction filing is on hand for review here.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management owns 3.32 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 811,652 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Stifel Financial stated it has 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). J Goldman L P reported 31,500 shares. Fort L P has 11,476 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc reported 4,688 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 5,962 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,700 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 56,540 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 88,019 shares.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It has a 24.08 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 114.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.