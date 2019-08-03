David Hale just Picked up 1,400 shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (FUSB), be careful if you are short!; Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Lamprell (LON:LAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lamprell has GBX 105 highest and GBX 68 lowest target. GBX 86.50’s average target is 58.42% above currents GBX 54.6 stock price. Lamprell had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by JP Morgan. See Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 76.00 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 71.00 New Target: GBX 68.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

Lamprell plc, through its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore gas and oil, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of 186.58 million GBP. The firm engages in the design and construction of new build jackup drilling rigs and multi-purpose liftboats; offshore construction activities, such as complex living quarters, wellhead decks, topsides, jackets, parts for FPSOs/FPUs, and other offshore fixed facilities; and fabricates packaged, pre-assembled, and modularized units, as well as accommodation modules and complex process modules for onshore LNG and downstream modular construction projects It also provides gas and oil contracting services, including land rig, rig refurbishment and maintenance, and site work services; engineering and construction services; and manpower supply and ancillary services. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 2.15% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 54.6. About 218,841 shares traded or 91.35% up from the average. Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the First US Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in Alabama. The company has market cap of $58.21 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. It has a 16.05 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, land, and land development loans, such as loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; and agricultural loans secured by mortgages on farm land.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 2,320 shares traded. First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.