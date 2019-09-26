Davenport & Company Increases Holding in Wso (WSO); United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Manchester Capital Management Lowered Position by $6.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Wso (WSO) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 3,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 721,042 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.91M, up from 717,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Wso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 217,802 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 60,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.68 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.08 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.97% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hsbc Pcl reported 677,646 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Linscomb & Williams reported 41,806 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability has 61,073 shares. Miller Howard New York holds 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 98,990 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 11,612 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 407,533 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp invested in 38,067 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.24% or 12,193 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Haverford Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 382,403 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 18,746 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cmi (NYSE:CMI) by 5,171 shares to 20,789 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vz (NYSE:VZ) by 15,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Low (NYSE:LOW).