Davenport & Company Trimmed Its Gm (GM) Position by $648,774; Stock Price Rose; Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake by $988,232

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Gm (GM) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc analyzed 17,073 shares as the company's stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 161,894 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, down from 178,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Gm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 3.69 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 136.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 35,294 shares as the company's stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 61,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 25,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 176,484 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Business Fincl accumulated 11,604 shares. Whittier Tru Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Stifel Fin Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 547,116 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 410,272 shares. Legal And General Pcl reported 159,021 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 190,888 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 31,274 shares. Pnc Fin Grp Incorporated invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Fmr Limited Liability invested in 1.85 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 696,246 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 22,989 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc owns 581,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 185,588 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,120 shares to 10,125 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 17,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,966 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pm (NYSE:PM) by 5,109 shares to 811,773 shares, valued at $63.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmy (NYSE:BMY) by 479,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mkl (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont owns 666 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Limited invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.13% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited invested in 6,600 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 100 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 7,861 shares. 99,100 are owned by Park Circle. Perella Weinberg Mngmt LP invested in 0.02% or 13,394 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 257,902 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.17% or 803,516 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc owns 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 31,566 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Aperio Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 890,873 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Company has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2,836 shares.