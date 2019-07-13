Davenport & Company Lowered Cbs (CBS) Stake by $327,496; Stock Declined; Jag Capital Management Lowered Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Stake by $11.79 Million; Market Value Rose

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cbs (CBS) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,122 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 22,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Cbs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 3.10M shares traded or 44.24% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – Viacom dismisses below-market offer from CBS; 16/03/2018 – Kyle Griffin: Two sources tell CBS News that John Kelly could resign as early as today; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS INTENDS TO CHALLENGE PURPORTED BYLAW AMENDMENTS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CBS-OWNED STATIONS IN CHARTER MARKETS & CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES IN TAMPA & ATLANTA, WILL CONTINUE TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 16/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DUE TO MEET THURSDAY TO CONSIDER VOTING POWERS; 16/05/2018 – CBS Tries to Sell Its TV Dramas as Its Own Battle Heats Up in Court; 19/03/2018 – California AG: ICYMI: CBS: California task force takes illegal guns off the street

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 125,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 156,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 830,407 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Co has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 28,551 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 4,364 shares. Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com Ltd accumulated 12,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. 10,074 were reported by Stratos Wealth Limited. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 453,201 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt reported 58,908 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 17,103 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 838,094 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). City Hldgs invested in 0% or 81 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 150 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mpc (NYSE:MPC) by 229,121 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $120.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gvi (GVI) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Ge (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.24 million for 11.27 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 149,800 shares to 271,227 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 27,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).