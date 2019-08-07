Davenport & Company Raised Its Cvs (CVS) Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Position By $31.60 Million

Davenport & Company Llc increased Cvs (CVS) stake by 18.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davenport & Company Llc acquired 282,316 shares as Cvs (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Davenport & Company Llc holds 1.79M shares with $96.47 million value, up from 1.51 million last quarter. Cvs now has $70.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21M shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 25.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 399,994 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 1.19 million shares with $95.36M value, down from 1.59 million last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $149.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 4.00M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.73% or 30,844 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 0.53% or 6.08M shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 108,795 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pnc Fincl Service Grp holds 0.4% or 5.03M shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 30,783 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gam Ag holds 13,148 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com stated it has 486,900 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability stated it has 2,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 0.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 11,486 were accumulated by Clean Yield Group Inc. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Security Trust Company invested in 28,059 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 304,009 shares to 1.61 million valued at $61.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 27,190 shares and now owns 58,720 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Argus Research maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Research & Management stated it has 63,142 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 783,285 shares or 2.95% of the stock. The Illinois-based Pentwater Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.61% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Notis stated it has 51,040 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 97,096 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Partners reported 65,148 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Callahan Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 29,223 shares. Middleton Ma owns 41,731 shares. The New York-based Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Martin And Com Tn reported 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thompson Investment Mngmt has invested 1.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 6,750 are owned by Badgley Phelps Bell Inc.